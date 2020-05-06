Nexstar Media Group’s (NXST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXST. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $139.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $149.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Shares of NXST traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,713. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Raifman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $31,380.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,291.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Selz Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

