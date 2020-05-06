Nexstar Media Group’s (NXST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.72% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXST. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $139.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $149.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.
Shares of NXST traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,713. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07.
In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Raifman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $31,380.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,291.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Selz Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
