NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 85.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 376,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 354,018 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,086,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.45. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

