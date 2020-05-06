NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,911,000 after buying an additional 354,357 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

