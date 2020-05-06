Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R lifted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Nike makes up 2.6% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,319,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,183,737. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

