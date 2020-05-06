Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Nike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. 7,341,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,162,583. The firm has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.70.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

