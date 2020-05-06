NiSource (NYSE:NI) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of NI traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,243. NiSource has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

