NIX Market Capitalization Achieves $2.36 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. NIX has a market cap of $2.36 million and $80,386.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,325.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.72 or 0.02238153 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.12 or 0.02682107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00504387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00641004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00077311 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00024247 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00473775 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

