Nomura Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $190.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Nomura from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.59.

Arista Networks stock traded down $12.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $422,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,899.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,479 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

