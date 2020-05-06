Nomura Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $190.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Nomura from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.
ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.59.
Arista Networks stock traded down $12.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $422,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,899.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,479 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
