Nomura Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra cut Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carvana from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carvana from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.30.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE CVNA traded up $5.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.15. 4,259,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,770. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,774,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,431,000 after acquiring an additional 170,087 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,390,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 640,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after buying an additional 35,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,401,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.