Norfolk Southern Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the railroad operator on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $10.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

NSC traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $171.10. The company had a trading volume of 305,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,195. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.14. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

