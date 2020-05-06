NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,700,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,450,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,821,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,157. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
