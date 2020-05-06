NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,700,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,450,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,821,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,157. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

