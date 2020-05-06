NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $11.40. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 2,373,516 shares traded.

NG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, Director Igor Levental sold 59,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $678,399.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,860.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $113,876.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,873.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 364,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,011 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $3,136,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 15,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

