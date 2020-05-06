Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,856 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 0.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Novartis worth $100,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.35. The company had a trading volume of 958,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,557. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The company has a market cap of $196.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

