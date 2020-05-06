Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Pritesh Shah Sells 1,184 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $71,134.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pritesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $411,237.72.

Shares of Novocure stock traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $64.15. 1,064,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,195. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novocure by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novocure by 60.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Novocure by 15.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novocure by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter worth $4,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

