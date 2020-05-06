Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.50-2.10 for the period.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,585. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens lowered Nutrien from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.