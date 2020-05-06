NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.52.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.74. 9,202,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

