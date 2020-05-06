Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 40.30% from the stock’s current price.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.77.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,044,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,054,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.99. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $60.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,087.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Insiders bought a total of 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after buying an additional 317,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,338,000 after buying an additional 1,884,804 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after buying an additional 4,258,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,882,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,907,000 after buying an additional 313,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,611,000 after purchasing an additional 300,838 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

