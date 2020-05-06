OCO Capital Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 268,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000. PennyMac Financial Services comprises approximately 7.3% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OCO Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of PennyMac Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 421,693 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,755,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 42,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,609 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $135,274.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,885 shares of company stock worth $6,345,198 over the last 90 days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. 547,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

