OCO Capital Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,000,000 Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,120,000. Redwood Trust comprises approximately 12.4% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $23,036,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Redwood Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,633,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,093,000 after acquiring an additional 514,552 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 375,784 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 401,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 262,093 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,289,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

RWT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,843,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,622. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

