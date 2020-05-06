Oldfield Partners LLP Acquires 1,400 Shares of Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gaia comprises approximately 0.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.51% of Gaia worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gaia by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 68,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. Gaia Inc has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $173.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Gaia had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gaia Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

