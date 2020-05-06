Oldfield Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,927,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,300 shares during the period. Ternium makes up approximately 4.4% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $34,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ternium by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ternium by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 18.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ternium in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

TX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. 395,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,069. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.27. Ternium SA has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $26.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium SA will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium SA (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.