Oldfield Partners LLP Cuts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for approximately 8.9% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.56% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $70,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,740,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.