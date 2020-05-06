Oldfield Partners LLP Grows Stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom comprises about 8.3% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.55% of SK Telecom worth $65,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,026,000 after purchasing an additional 748,223 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in SK Telecom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,727,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,361,000 after buying an additional 388,214 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SK Telecom by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,779,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,124,000 after buying an additional 330,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SK Telecom by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,649,000 after buying an additional 197,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SK Telecom by 696.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 139,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 304,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKM. New Street Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

