Oldfield Partners LLP Has $32.67 Million Stock Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,026,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,500 shares during the period. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. makes up 4.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.80% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $32,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 84.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 74,205 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 294,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,532. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TKC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

