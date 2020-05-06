Oldfield Partners LLP Has $44.07 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 5.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of General Motors worth $44,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $524,865,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,161,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $335,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $91,500,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 34,416,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,018,331. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

