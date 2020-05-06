Oldfield Partners LLP Purchases 569,300 Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,571,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,300 shares during the period. Embraer comprises about 16.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 3.03% of Embraer worth $128,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 345,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 43,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

ERJ traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,143. Embraer SA has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.34). Embraer had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Embraer SA will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

