Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Announces Earnings Results

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. 147,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

