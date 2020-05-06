One Media IP Group PLC (LON:OMIP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.06

One Media IP Group PLC (LON:OMIP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of One Media IP Group stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6.75 ($0.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The company has a market cap of $9.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. One Media IP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.28.
About One Media IP Group
