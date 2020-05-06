One Media IP Group PLC (LON:OMIP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.06

One Media IP Group PLC (LON:OMIP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of One Media IP Group stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6.75 ($0.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The company has a market cap of $9.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. One Media IP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.28.

Get One Media IP Group alerts:

About One Media IP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Canada, and Europe. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for One Media IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.