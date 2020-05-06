Opus Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OPB)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Opus Bank has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Opus Bank to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

OPB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,394. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $641.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Opus Bank had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OPB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

