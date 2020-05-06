Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Shares of Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.50. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 15,123,100 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Oragenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Oragenics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 35,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Oragenics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Oragenics by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.