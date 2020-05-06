Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001998 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $19.97 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.69 or 0.03560402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00056250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033180 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001665 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,881,843 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

