Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Down 21.4%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) shares fell 21.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.85, 5,694,010 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 304% from the average session volume of 1,408,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of research firms have commented on OXLC. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.19%.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 24,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,627.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 234,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leroy Scott Frantz bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 501,915 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,978 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 650.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

