Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Ethanol, Inc. is currently in the business of marketing ethanol in the Western United States through Kinergy Marketing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the largest West Coast-based marketer of renewable fuels. The Company intends, in the near future, to construct an ethanol production facility at its Madera County, California, site. “

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:PEIX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 3,194,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.30. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $357.62 million for the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,772,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 250,869 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Ethanol (PEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.