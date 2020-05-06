Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Papa John’s Int’l has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Papa John’s Int’l has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.90. 2,061,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.60, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $78.06.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $40.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

