Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 22nd

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Papa John’s Int’l has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Papa John’s Int’l has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,113. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PZZA. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $40.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

