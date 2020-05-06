Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114,548 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 46,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,151,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

