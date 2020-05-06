Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. 168,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,902. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 18,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $86,098.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $482,061 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

