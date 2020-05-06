PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $610-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.68 million.

NYSE PKI traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,547. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $102.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.36.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

