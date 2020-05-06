Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd.

Phibro Animal Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

PAHC traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 123,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,339. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $992.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. G.Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

