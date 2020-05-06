Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd.
Phibro Animal Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.
PAHC traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 123,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,339. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $992.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.47.
PAHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. G.Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.