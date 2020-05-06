Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 133.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

NYSE PSX traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.91. 5,958,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,452. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 110.59, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

