Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 568.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,794 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 824.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,970,000 after purchasing an additional 905,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.91. 5,958,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,452. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

