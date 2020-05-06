Photon One Day Volume Reaches $16.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a total market capitalization of $95,802.54 and approximately $16.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Photon has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,325.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.72 or 0.02238153 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.12 or 0.02682107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00504387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00641004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00077311 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00024247 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00473775 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 33,880,451,307 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

