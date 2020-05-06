Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PZC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 7,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.