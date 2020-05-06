PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Shares of PTY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,687. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

