PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.
Shares of PTY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,687. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $19.73.
About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund
