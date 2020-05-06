PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.
PKO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. 172,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $28.73.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
