PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on June 1st

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,320. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund
