Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 1st

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PML stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 177,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $16.20.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

