PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PNI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

