Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Up 6.6%

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29, 114,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 285,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

