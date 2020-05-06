Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Trading Down 6.9%

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)’s share price was down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $13.13, approximately 777,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,286,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plantronics news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLT. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the first quarter valued at about $13,692,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Plantronics by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 682,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,916,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Plantronics by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 269,740 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Plantronics by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 512,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 234,543 shares during the period.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

